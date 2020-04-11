Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Jose Angel Aranda, 27, 517 W. Monseratte in El Campo for driving while intoxicated with a child passenger on Aug. 23, 2019. He was placed on five years probation. The judge also ordered Aranda to perform 200 hours community service, pay a $1,000 fine, take a parenting class and have an interlock device placed on his vehicle. The interlock requires a person to pass a breath test to operate the vehicle.
• Austin Kyle Ashton, 25, of 804 Erin in El Campo for two counts of theft with two or more previous convictions. He was sentenced to 365 days in state jail for the Sept. 28, 2019 crime and given credit for 163 days already served.
• Nicholas Cadena, 20, of 610 Lundy in El Campo for burglary of a building. He was placed on three years deferred probation for the May 3, 2019 crime. The judge also ordered Cadena take anti-theft and cognitive living skills classes, perform 300 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Cadena if he is able to complete all terms.
• Bobby Galvan, 55, of 412 E. Jackson, Apt. A in El Campo for two counts of indecency with a child – sexual contact. He was placed on 10 years deferred probation that cannot be terminated early for the March 29, 2018 crimes.
The judge ordered Galvan to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
He must also obtain counseling, avoid all contact with his victims, submit to GPS monitoring for half of his probationary period, perform 400 hours community service and pay a $1,500 fine.
• Angel Lee Garza, 24, of 501 E. Strand in El Campo for attempted possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. She was placed on two years deferred probation, obtain counseling, perform 80 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
The judge also ordered Garza to avoid all contact with his co-defendant.
• Daniel Gonzalez, 24, of 7417 Valeda in Deer Park for two counts of possession of marijuana. He was placed on four years deferred probation for the Feb. 6 and 7, 2019 crimes. The judge also ordered Gonzalez to pay a $4,000 fine, perform 80 hours community service and take drug offender classes.
• Robert Gutierrez Sr., 35, of 1510 Barfield, No. 18, in Wharton for two counts of evading arrest with a vehicle and a single count of possession of a controlled substance on May 23, 2018. He was placed on three years deferred probation for the Sept. 10, 2019 crimes.
• Jeremiah Hengeveld, 20, of 214 W. First in Wharton for attempted aggravated robbery. He was placed on five years probation for the Oct. 13, 2017 crime.
The judge also ordered Hengeveld to perform 250 hours community service and avoid all contact with his co-defendants.
• Malik Ramon Prince Hughes, 23, of 323 Correll in Wharton for forgery. He was placed on five years probation for the March 31, 2019 crime.
The judge also ordered Hughes to perform 300 hours community service, pay a $1,500 fine and pay $300 restitution.
• Clinton Phillip Johnson, 34, of 613 W. Burleson in Wharton, for assault, a Class A misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 244 days in county jail for the July 26, 2019 crime.
Johnson received credit for the full jail time already served.
• Jesus Lugo, 31, of 3081 San Miguel Circle, Apt. 8, in Brownsville for money laundering. He was placed on five years deferred probation for the April 17, 2019 crime.
The judge also ordered Lugo to perform 100 hours community service and pay a $2,000 fine.
