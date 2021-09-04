City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
A teen was arrested on the grounds of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31 for possession of drug paraphernalia, specifically a broken pipe.
Christina Revilla, 41, of 1403 E. Jackson was arrested at 10:48 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31 on a Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrant for possession of a controlled substance along with local warrants for failure to yield right of way at a traffic light and violating a promise to appear. Processed, Revilla was shipped to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Violence, weapons
Daniel Blanco, 38, of 2102 Twin Brooke in Houston was arrested at 1:27 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1 for deadly conduct and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon by police responding to a disturbance in the 1400 block of Palacios. Processed, he was taken to county jail later that day.
Other
City Incidents
Property
Thieves targeted a coin-operated machine at Socha’s Car Wash No. 1, 1710 N. Mechanic, between 3:21 and 4:14 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30. More than $4,000 damage was done to the machine and hundreds in coins taken. If you saw anything in the area around that time, contact either the El Campo Police Department at 979-543-5311 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477.
Burglars struck in the 900 block of Heights between 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30 and 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31. A Colt firearm and scope were stolen from a Ford F-350. Loss exceeds $1,500.
Violence, weapons
Disorderly conduct was reported on the grounds of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, around 11:15 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30.
Other
Police are investigating the report of an unregistered sex offender in the 200 block of East Third.
A minor was found to be in possession of tobacco on the grounds of El Campo High School, 600 West Norris, around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Carlos Omar Pena-Porras, 21, of 10301 Everest in Edinburg was arrested by state troopers at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31 on an Hidalgo County warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity.
Waltrell Lebrian Spicer, 23, of 11326 HP Johnson in Kendleton was booked at 5:56 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1 on warrant for possession of marijuana.
Violence, weapons
Warren Oneal Johnson, 18, of 204 Highland was booked at 6:02 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1 on a warrant for resisting arrest. Processed, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
