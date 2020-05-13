Four people narrowly escaped injury when their Wharton home was peppered by gunshots Thursday, rounds Wharton police say were fired by five people.
Now three men face attempted murder charges and two teens have been arrested as Wharton police continue to investigate the crime.
“The targeted victim was not on location,” WPD Detective Ariel Soltura said Monday. “Two children and two adults were found unharmed within the victim’s home.”
Police aren’t elaborating on why the home or its absent resident was targeted, saying only that officers patrolling in the 200 block of West Burleson heard shots.
“After canvassing the area, they detained five subjects from a vehicle believed to be responsible for the shots heard. Minutes later, a dispatched call determined that a home on West Spanish Camp Street (had been targeted,)” Soltura said.
Roy Melvin Gentry, 18, of 1717 Briar Lane, No. 508, in Wharton; Tyler Tre Shun Johnson, 18, of 250 CR 255 in Egypt; and Tre Anthony Munoz, 19, of 6722 FM 1161 West in Wharton were taken into custody between 1:50 and 3:48 p.m. Thursday, May 7.
All face charges of attempted murder, engaging in organized criminal activity, deadly conduct - discharging a fire arm at an individual and two counts of endangering a child.
Johnson posted $13,000 in bonds and was released at 5:35 p.m. the next day.
Gentry and Munoz remained in custody as of press time in lieu of $250,000 in bonds each.
