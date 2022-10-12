A Clean Sweep

City crew members and volunteers meet a truck at Rotary Park Saturday, helping the resident unload a selection of debris during the Fall Sweep. The event drew 130 vehicles. The city plans on holding clean ups in the spring and fall next year.

City officials are calling the Fall Sweep Saturday a success although collection numbers were much smaller than during the April clean up.

The Rotary Park event collected 444 tires, 520 cubic yards of trash/yard debris and 4,748 pounds of junk metal.

