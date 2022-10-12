City officials are calling the Fall Sweep Saturday a success although collection numbers were much smaller than during the April clean up.
The Rotary Park event collected 444 tires, 520 cubic yards of trash/yard debris and 4,748 pounds of junk metal.
That’s in comparison to 2,549 tires, 840 cubic yards of rubbish and 135,880 pounds of metal in the first collection effort.
“This event enhances our city in so many ways, less tires in the ditch and lots, less eyesores for our neighbors and a better sense of community,” City Public Works Director Kevin Thompson told the Leader-News on Monday.
The clean ups are part of the city’s ongoing effort to address blight in the community, offering residents a free opportunity to clear out unwanted/unneeded items at a convenient location.
The 130 participating vehicles had to have a person able to show proof of municipal residency in order to drop items off.
“It was a very stream lined event, very efficient and effective,” Thompson said. “This was an expected number and a successful one at that. Last springs event saw an incredible turn out due to the timing, and need. We have not had a clean up event in quite some time, and this was possibly a factor.”
The city will continue its’ clean up program with one planned each spring and fall from this point forward.
“We are committed to continue our efforts to engage the citizens to bolster pride in our city, part of this is keeping El campo clean ... and will be actively applying for grants for electronics recycling and hazardous household wastes, paint, pesticides, batteries, chemicals etc. which are costly, very competitive and time consuming,” Thompson said.
If any grants are awarded, the city will schedule appropriate recycling days.
Residents also have the option of using the Citizens Collection Station, 1698 CR 303, Monday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday 8 a.m. to noon, and Saturday a.m. to 5 p.m. each week.
Contracted city collection service Texas Disposal Service requiring brush, when picked up curbside, to be cut into four-foot lengths, bundled, tied and scheduled for pickup.
Only one bulk trash collection is permitted per month. This equals to roughly 20 leaf bags or the equivalent of a loaded standard pickup truck bed. Bulk collection includes brush, leaves and heavy trash items like furniture.
To schedule collection, call TDS at 800-375-8375.
