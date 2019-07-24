A computer literate nursery worker capable of keeping track of inventory on a tablet has far greater earning potential than one who can just move dirt. That’s just one example of the assistance the Mexican Institute of Greater Houston hopes to bring to the area.
The institute hopes to partner with the Northside Education Center and the City Development Corporation of El Campo to help area residents with those computer skills and more. The group is working to bring its 100-classroom-hour class to the community this fall.
The institutes’s motto is “helping parents become effective leaders of their families.”
Classes are taught in Spanish generally, although they are not only for those originally from Mexico, program Executive Director Carlos Lopez told members of the CDC board Monday.
“Usually it is the parents who are being left behind,” he said, “The children are learning at school.”
Microsoft Word and Excel are the primary programs in the basic course along with how to use the Internet and email.
Teaching parents computer skills is vital for the workplace as well as in the homes, CDC Executive Director Carolyn Gibson said.
“A lot of kids in school are not writing papers anymore, they’re doing Power Point presentations,” she said.
The Northside Center has agreed to supply the classroom site and the CDC is considering budgeting $7,000 for the course.
“We would provide the computers and the facilities (for the course),” Northside executive Leeanna Shimek said. “We’re excited about it.”
If approved later, the CDC would pay $350 per student. The students, Lopez said, are required to pay $50 themselves, calling the requirement a move to get those taking the course to invest into the own futures.
“We do not give away certificates ... it is people earning certificates,” Lopez said. “They must learn the importance of investing in themselves.”
The average completion rate per class is 70 percent with more than 18,000 program participants. About 80 percent of students are women.
“We’d love to be able to run this program here,” Lopez said.
Two instructors would need to be hired and trained.
Should the CDC approve funding during its upcoming budget planning, program officials said it would take about one month for training before classes could be launched.
The institute also helps make refurbished computers and laptops available for sale to those participating.
