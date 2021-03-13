A few nursing homes across the state were forced to evacuate after losing power during Winter Storm Uri, but local care facilities maintained electricity and water, administrators say.
The storm arrived in Wharton County the night of Feb. 15, dropping temperatures and bringing ice and snow early on. Power blackouts and water shortages followed for the rest of the week.
Garden Villa and Meridian Assisted Living fared well during the storm, and the facilities did not lose power or water, facility leaders told the Leader-News. At the local nursing homes, staff had to work hard to ensure residents stayed safe during the unpredictable storm.
At Garden Villa in El Campo, many employees went above and beyond, Garden Villa Director of Nursing Angela Fiala said.
“Some staff stayed the night at the facility and others drove to work despite the road conditions,” Fiala said.
Garden Villa and Meridian were not directly impacted by the storm, but the facilities were prepared for power loss just in case.
“We have a backup generator if the facility was to lose power,” Fiala said.
One way local facilities were affected by the weather was the boil water notice issued by the city, which lasted from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20.
“The facility had emergency (water) supply available and the community donated bottled water, blankets, and socks to the facility,” Fiala said. “We boiled water as required.”
Many elderly care facilities across the state were unable to avoid the damage inflicted by the storm. Staff at some locations piled blankets on top of residents and used socks as mittens as they waited for power to be restored.
At least half of Texas nursing homes and about 20 percent of assisted living facilities reported loss of power or building damage due to the storm, according to the Houston Chronicle. At least 23 nursing homes and 41 assisted living centers had to evacuate residents due to the storm.
