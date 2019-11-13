Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Jerrid Preston Lewis, 26, of 1100 CR 113 in Santa Anna for deadly conduct - discharging a firearm. He was placed on five years deferred probation for the Jan. 20 crime on the grounds he serve 50 days in county jail. The judge also fined Lewis $500 and ordered him to perform 200 hours community service, have a mental evaluation and counseling. Lewis is forbidden to possess any firearms during his probation.
He received credit for already serving the jail time.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Lewis if he is able to complete all terms.
• Odell McGee, 48, of 802 Fields in Richmond for possession of a controlled substance. McGee was sentenced to 87 days in county jail for the April 26 crime with credit for the full time already served.
• Remigio Martinez-Aguillon, 38, of 59 Wanda Lane in El Campo for driving while intoxicated third or more offense. He was placed on five years probation for the Oct. 14, 2018 crime on the grounds he serve 10 days in county jail. The judge also fined Martinez $1,000, ordered him to perform 120 hours community service, have an alcohol monitoring device installed on his vehicle and pay $60 restitution.
Martinez received credit for two days in jail already served.
• Servando Morales, 35, address unavailable, for intent to cause injury to a disabled person by a state facility employee. He was sentenced to five years deferred probation for the Aug. 27, 2014 crime. The judge also ordered Morales to perform 140 hours community service, pay a $1,500 fine and obtain therapy.
The original indictment, issued in February 2018, lists the charge as sexual assault. Morales’ indictment was amended in September. In the new document it notes “the defendant was an employee of the center whose employment involved providing direct care for the complainant,” and lists two charges, sexual assault and injury to a disabled person by a state facility employee.
• Anthony Nuncio, 24, of 608 Market in El Campo for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. He was placed on six years deferred probation for the December 2018 crime. The judge also ordered Nuncio to pay a $500 fine and perform 120 hours community service.
The conviction runs concurrent with a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated conviction, according to the plea agreement.
• Michael David Pettay, 38, of 7719 W. Bernard in Hungerford for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on three years deferred probation for the March 8 offense, fined $750, ordered to perform 100 hours community service and attend a parenting class. The judge also ordered Pettay to receive counseling.
A misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge was set aside as part of the plea agreement.
• Angelica Maria Ramirez, 30, of 412 E. Caney in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. She was placed on two years deferred probation for the March 24, 2018 crime. The judge also ordered Ramirez to pay a $100 fine, perform 80 hours community service restitution, complete a drug offenders education program and obtain counseling.
• Felipe Reyes Jr., 29, of 9410 Desert Flower Lane in Houston for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on four years deferred probation for the Feb. 5 crime. The judge also fined Reyes $500, ordered him to perform 120 hours community service restitution, pay $180 restitution, complete a drug offender education program and obtain counseling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.