mez to perform 180 hours community service, take parenting classes and pay a $1,000 fine.
• Lonnie Lee III, 37, of 1025 Foster in Navasota for forgery. He was sentenced to five years in prison for the June 12, 2019. Lee received credit for seven days already served.
• Kenneth Ray McClain Jr., 24, of 1314 Ella in El Campo for tampering with evidence. He was placed on three years deferred probation for the Dec. 29, 2019 offense.
The judge also ordered McClain to take classes, perform 200 hours community service and pay a $750 fine.
• Miguel Angel Martinez-Lopez, 20, of 910 East in El Campo for two counts of
Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Cory Carbajal, 41, of 1009 Washington (not designated as north or south) in El Campo for driving while intoxicated third or more offense. He was placed on 10 years probation for the May 17, 2019 and May 18 offenses. The judge required Carbajal to have an interlock device placed on his vehicle for four years, a system requiring an alcohol level test to start the vehicle.
Carbajal must also attend AA meetings, perform 500 hours community service and pay a $3,000 fine.
• Jennifer Castillo, 22, of 11527 Clover Lane Court in Houston for possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. She was placed on 18 months deferred probation for the Oct. 15, 2019 crime.
Castillo must perform 80 hours community service, pay a $500 fine and attend classes.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Castillo if she is able to complete all terms.
• Christian Marlowe Clements, age unavailable, of 1120 CR 312 in Louise for burglary of a motor vehicle with a previous conviction. He was sentenced to two years in state jail for the July 23 offense with credit for 61 days already served.
• Julian Estrada Jr., 39, of 1918 Beadle in Lane City for injury to a child, elderly or disabled person. He was placed on five years deferred probation for the Feb. 1 crime.
The judge required Estrada to perform 200 hours community service, take parenting and anger management classes, write a letter of apology to officers and pay a $1,000 fine.
• Bobby Galvan, 55, of 412 E. Jackson in El Campo for not abiding by sex offender registration requirements. He was placed on 10 years probation for the Aug. 18 crime and fined $500.
• Terrell Jermaine Gilmore, 18, of 823 Spanish Camp Road in Wharton for deadly conduct – discharging a firearm. He was placed on six years probation for the March 26 crime.
The judge ordered Gilmore to forfeit all weapons, perform 500 hours community service, either get a job or enroll in school, abide by a curfew and take counseling.
• Jose Manuel Gomez, 19, of 9719 Rehmann Road in Lane City for two counts of abandoning or endangering a child. He was placed on five years deferred probation for the Aug. 31, 2019 crime.
The judge also ordered
deadly conduct - discharging a firearm on Aug. 29. He was placed on 10 years deferred probation on the grounds he serve 46 days in county jail.
The judge also ordered Lopez to forfeit all weapons, perform 300 hours of community service and pay a $1,500 fine.
Martinez received credit for the full jail time already served.
• Joe Louis Palacios, 20, of 161 Julius in El Campo for driving while intoxicated third or more offense. He was placed on four years probation for the March 17, 2019 crime.
The judge also ordered Palacios to pay a $1,000 fine, attend AA meetings and perform 300 hours of community service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.