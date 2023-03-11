Colorado River water not in future for farmers

Wharton County’s ag producers won’t receive water from the Colorado River this season as interruptible water will not flow for either 2023 growing season.
The Lower Colorado River Authority keeps an eye on how much water is available for purchase out of the Colorado River and, if the storage lakes’ levels drop too low, agricultural customers cannot use water from the river.
“As required by Water Management Plan, LCRA assessed Colorado River inflows and water supply reservoir conditions on March 1. Due to continuing serious drought, LCRA determined we are in ‘extraordinary drought’ conditions as defined by the WMP, and that no stored water from the Highland Lakes will be available for customers in the Gulf Coast, Lakeside and Pierce ranch agricultural operations this year,” LCRA Public Information Officer Clara Tuma said.
The LCRA’s water management plan defines extreme drought as when the combined storage in Lakes Travis and Buchanan drops below 1.3 million acre-feet and isn’t broken until storage on an evaluation date is above 1.3 million acre feet.
As it stands, the lakes are sitting at a combined volume of 1.035 million acre-feet which is 265,000 acre-feet, or 86 million gallons, low.
With Colorado River water off the table, local producers will have to look to alternative sources for water this year.
“Based on history, after the 2011 drought, we have enough wells in Wharton County to irrigate about 32,000 acres of rice. I’ve not been given any acreage projections for rice this year, but I expect the strain could be fewer acres of rice. This could also be driven by the high input cost of fuel used to pump well water, along with all of the other higher costs of fertilizer, chemicals, etc.,” Wharton County Extension Agent Corrie Bowen said.
“Rice fields in the (three) LCRA service areas – Gulf Coast, Lakeside and Pierce Ranch, that don’t have irrigation wells will not have rice grown on them in 2023. Prevented planting insurance or alternative dryland crops are options those farmers without irrigation water from the Colorado River have available,” he added.
The Highland water tap will be closed for Gulf Coast, Lakeside and Pierce Ranch until next March.
“Under the WMP, the next time water from the Highland Lakes could be available for those customers will be in Spring 2024,” Tuma said.
The LCRA has a different agreement with the Garwood area in terms of water availability so conditions there could be different.
“Those farmers in the Garwood irrigation district will still see some amount of irrigation water from the river in 2023. This is because of how the contract was written when the river water rights were sold to LCRA a long time ago. All other LCRA irrigation districts will not have river water available to irrigate rice in 2023,” Bowen said.
