Free COVID-19 testing and vaccination is returning to Wharton County on Friday in Wharton.
The Texas Department of State Health Services is offering first, second and booster vaccinations from noon until 4 p.m Feb. 4 at the Wharton Civic Center, 1924 N. Fulton. The vaccines being offered are Pfizer, adult and pediatric, and Moderna. DSHS will also be testing for COVID-19.
Registration for vaccinations and testing must be done online at https://getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov/ or over the phone at 1-833-832-7067.
This vaccination site is open to the public and doesn’t require payment, insurance or ID to participate.
The Greater Houston Trauma Service Area hospitalization rate for COVID-19 was 19.40 percent as of Tuesday, Jan. 31. The 2022 high rate was 26.08 percent on Jan. 10, according to the DSHS. The Greater Houston Trauma Service Area extends from Matagorda to Huntsville.
DSHS reports 1,030 cases of COVID-19 in 2022, along with three fatalities, in Wharton County as of Jan. 31. Since the start of the pandemic, 196 Wharton County residents have died as a result of COVID-19.
“Let’s protect each other, as much as possible. Testing is hard to get and antiviral medications and antibody drug infusions are extremely limited if you get infected. The medical community is very weary and overburdened. Be safe,” Debbie Cenko, deputy emergency management coordinator for Wharton County said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.