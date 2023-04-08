Police served four child pornography possession warrants and 19 more for making invasive visual recordings Wednesday against a man first caught making videos on the El Campo High School campus.
Booked into the Wharton County Jail Wednesday, 18-year-old Jaylin Makhi Hawkins of 353 Brent posted an additional $135,000 in bonds and was released the next afternoon. “He was arrested at his residence by the sheriff’s office ... He surrendered himself to the deputy without incident,” El Campo Police Detective Sgt. Ryan Schaer told the Leader-News.
Hawkins had been arrested initially on allegations he recorded two adult-age female students changing clothes in the ECHS auditorium dressing room. He had already posted $16,000 in bonds on those two invasive recordings warrants on March 9. The allegations against Hawkins should be presented to the Wharton County Grand Jury within the next 90 days.
Police believe Hawkins used his cellphone to record illicit videos of boys and girls between June 2022 and Feb. 28 for his own gratification. Schaer said he is confident no videos were distributed in any way.
Schaer led the effort to sift through hundreds of videos on Hawkins’ phone, the vast majority being to identify victims and locations where recordings were made.
“I’m confident all of his videos were recovered, and each victim identified. Nineteen victims and 23 charges stemmed from eight videos,” Schaer said. “Four children were in a total of two of the eight videos. Their ages are six to 17. Both males and females.”
All the concerning videos were shot in bathrooms or changing areas depicting privacy-anticipated activities typical in those sorts of areas, police say. One video shot at the Plaza Theatre in Wharton. Others reportedly were taken at First Baptist Church in El Campo, El Campo High School and an undisclosed home in Wharton County.
Schaer said he was confident the ECPD had strong cases with the phone now locked away in evidence. “Most of the videos showed his face as he set up the device and recovered it,” the detective told the Leader-News earlier.
All victims and their parents have been contacted and interviewed by ECPD. None of the videos were taken with consent.
Hawkins was a football player who had starring roles high school plays and had been named the 2022 homecoming king. He was removed from the high school campus when his phone was discovered in the girls theatre dressing area on Feb. 28. School discipline codes would likely put Hawkins in the alternative school for now, but those actions are privacy protected.
Hawkins has no previous criminal record that the department is aware of, Schaer said.
Police have not been able to interview Hawkins as an attorney was engaged right as the investigation got under way.
Making an invasive recording is a state jail felony punishable by six months to two years in prison per count with a fine of up to $10,000 if a person is convicted. The charge can be enhanced based on the age of the victim or the circumstances depicted.
Should Hawkins be convicted of possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony, he faces two to 20 years in prison.
