Jaylin Hawkins

Four Child Porn, 19 Invasive Recording Warrants Served

Police served four child pornography possession warrants and 19 more for making invasive visual recordings Wednesday against a man first caught making videos on the El Campo High School campus.

Booked into the Wharton County Jail Wednesday, 18-year-old Jaylin Makhi Hawkins of 353 Brent posted an additional $135,000 in bonds and was released the next afternoon. “He was arrested at his residence by the sheriff’s office ... He surrendered himself to the deputy without incident,” El Campo Police Detective Sgt. Ryan Schaer told the Leader-News.

