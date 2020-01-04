While ordinary citizens take a few days to relax and enjoy the holidays, law enforcement and first responders work to keep communities safe. For New Year’s Eve, El Campo and Wharton County’s law enforcers experienced an overall peaceful night, responding to mainly fireworks-related calls.
“It was a fairly calm year,” El Campo Police Chief Terry Stanphill said.
During previous holiday seasons, ECPD officers responded to car crashes and a homicide.
“Officers were tied up just running from fireworks call to fireworks call,” Stanphill said. “There was I think only one or two tickets issued. The majority of them, by the time we get there, the violator would see the patrol car show and they would put things up.”
Fireworks cannot be used or possessed within El Campo city limits.
The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office experienced a quiet New Year’s Eve, only responding to minor incidents.
“Since I’ve been here, in the last three years, it’s been fairly quiet,” Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar said. “You’ll answer those routine calls for loud music and fireworks. Sometimes the fireworks may sound like somebody’s shooting or something like that, but normally it is the actual fireworks.”
A dry winter had officials wary of potential fires caused by stray firework sparks.
“That was one of the biggest concerns,” Srubar said. “For a little while, the commissioner’s court was thinking about not allowing the aerial fireworks to go on.”
New Year’s Eve has been uneventful for the El Campo Volunteer Fire Department during the last couple of years, and the department received no calls the night of Dec. 31, El Campo Fire Chief Jimmy George Jr. said.
“You never know what’s going to happen on New Year’s Eve,” George said.
WCSO made no DWI arrests, while ECPD officers made one DWI arrest the night of New Year’s Eve.
“I always tell people have a plan in place,” Stanphill said. “Either a designated driver, or a ride or something. If you know you’re going to go out and party and drink, you’ve got that plan. Why not plan how you’re going to get home safely?”
The low number of emergency calls could be because New Year’s Eve fell on a Tuesday, according to Stanphill.
“I think anytime New Year’s doesn’t fall on a weekend or close to a weekend it’s relatively calm,” Stanphill said. “When it’s close to a weekend and it’s two, three, four days off in a row, that’s when we seem to get a little busier.”
The lack of major emergencies was welcomed by all first responders and law enforcement agencies.
“Everybody did well bringing in the New Year,” Srubar said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.