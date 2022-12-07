Can You See Me?

Built-in decks and other amenities, above, are returning to the Planning & Zoning committee as Cuarto Strack seeks to modify the submitted plans for the planned White Wing Estates.

Proposed changes to a West Loop modular home park’s development agreement with the City of El Campo were put on hold by Planning & Zoning commissioners before the Thanksgiving break.

Now Cuarto Strack must re-submit the requested changes to his Planned Development Agreement for White Wing Estates, 813 West Loop.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.