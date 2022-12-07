Proposed changes to a West Loop modular home park’s development agreement with the City of El Campo were put on hold by Planning & Zoning commissioners before the Thanksgiving break.
Now Cuarto Strack must re-submit the requested changes to his Planned Development Agreement for White Wing Estates, 813 West Loop.
Envisioned as a park where all 80 lots are rented to modular home owners who want to create the illusion of permanent housing with landscaping and more, almost every aspect of White Wing Estates is spelled out in the development agreement.
Now, Strack wants to remove some plan requirements including one window on each home facing the road, built in decks on the mobile home like structures, storm doors, dawn-to-dusk security lights, skirting within 14 days, concrete bases on sheds and more.
Each proposed change presented to P&Z, however, was merely hand written into a previous plan. Commissioners said they want a clear copy before making any decision.
The development is not following the agreed upon plan at this point, according to El Campo City Planner Krystal Hasselmeier, adding that problems included landscaping, type of porch and more.
The staff recommendation is to hold Strack to the original planned development agreement.
No date has been set for the re-hearing before P&Z. Any final decision would come from city council.
