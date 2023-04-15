Visitors to El Campo’s Legacy Park might notice improvements to the landscape and the equipment courtesy of the Lower Colorado River Authority.
A collection of around 20 LCRA employees volunteered to help shine up the park as part of their “LCRA Steps Forward” community service day, where the organization volunteers in partnership with communities to work on public projects.
The volunteers started with repainting the fencing surrounding the children’s park attractions at 10 a.m. before moving onto re-foliating the park as the brown paint dried.
“We’ve had all these issues with vandalism, people knocking out the fences and we were planning on getting them back together, and after the frost, it killed all the plants which was another thing we needed to do. So I reached out (to LCRA) and they said they were coming out. It all worked out and it’s going to look good,” El Campo Public Works Director Kevin Thompson said.
The Legacy Park clean-up is one of 34 projects the LCRA worked on Friday for their Steps Forward Day with teams as far afield as San Angelo and Goldthwaite before following the Colorado River southwest and doing projects in Hempstead, Cuero and El Campo.
