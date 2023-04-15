Giving Back

Lower Colorado River Authority workers volunteer Friday at Legacy Park, repainting fences, repairing damage and working with landscape.

Visitors to El Campo’s Legacy Park might notice improvements to the landscape and the equipment courtesy of the Lower Colorado River Authority.

A collection of around 20 LCRA employees volunteered to help shine up the park as part of their “LCRA Steps Forward” community service day, where the organization volunteers in partnership with communities to work on public projects.

