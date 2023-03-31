For Safety's Sake

Wharton County has been declaired “Functionally Eradicated” of the Boll Weevil cotton pest, but prevention methods are still in effect as that’s still no promise that the pest won’t return. The closest weevil to Wharton County last year was 150 miles south.

Boll Weevil Eradication Foundation trucks will be sight checking weevil traps while cotton is growing this season.

Wharton County’s bug fight continues with Texas Department of Agriculture boll weevil inspections returning to the area.

Inspections show that Wharton County “Functionally Eradicated” the boll weevil in 2022 as reported by the Texas Boll Weevil Eradication Foundation, however the work continues.

