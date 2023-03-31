Wharton County’s bug fight continues with Texas Department of Agriculture boll weevil inspections returning to the area.
Inspections show that Wharton County “Functionally Eradicated” the boll weevil in 2022 as reported by the Texas Boll Weevil Eradication Foundation, however the work continues.
“The foundation continues to monitor traps, and farmers still pay their per acre assessment fee for our management area. Rules are regulations on the earliest planting date of Feb. 1, a stalk destruction deadline of Oct. 31 and equipment inspection,” El Campo Agrilife Extension Agent Corrie Bowen said.
For travelers driving dirt roads, a weekly sight is likely to be a Boll Weevil Eradication Foundation Truck checking the neon green traps as long as there are cotton plants in the fields.
The foundation creates maps of boll weevil activity and they show mostly border counties are still under quarantine, the closest to Wharton County being Kenedy County in South Texas. This doesn’t mean, however, the pest isn’t found outside the quarantine zone.
“The nearest boll weevils caught have been in Jim Wells County near Alice. They’ve caught three weevils in that area this year. Jim Wells County is a long way from Wharton County, but measures are in place to protect our quarantine status,” Bowen said.
The insects captured in Jim Wells County might be nearly 150 miles away, but the county falls into the same “Functionally Eradicated” designation Wharton County does, although Jim Wells County does border a fully-quarantined Brooks County to the south.
