Whether to postpone this year’s graduation ceremony or to hold a social distancing-friendly celebration was the big question before Louise ISD trustees at Monday’s meeting. Ultimately, no decision was made on the topic.
Texas schools will be closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday. LISD’s original graduation date was May 22, and 35 seniors are expected to cross the stage.
While postponing the ceremony is still an option before the board, a concern voiced was whether students would be available when public gatherings are deemed safe.
“Some of these kids going off to college are going to be gone,” Board member Jay Heard said.
The board opted to postpone its decision.
“I don’t think we can make any kind of decision now,” Board President Linda Alderson said.
Through at least mid-May, LISD students and teachers will continue at-home learning, which has been a combination of online and take-home curriculum.
In a 3-1 vote, with three board members absent, the board approved renewing the district’s current accident insurance policy with Health Special Risk, Inc. The policy will cost $12,772 annually and covers student accidents on campus. Chris Faas voted against the decision.
As part of the process for LISD receiving a District of Innovation designation, the board will hold a public forum on the topic Monday. A DOI designation would allow LISD to have more flexibility with the school calendar since students would be required to attend 75,600 minutes of class instead of 180 school days.
“I really don’t think the public is going to gather an objection to any District of Innovation plans that we would have on there,” Superintendent Garth Oliver said.
Information on the DOI designation will be available on the LISD website or social media page.
The DOI public hearing will be held at 6:45 p.m. on April 27 at the Louise ISD building , 408 Second.
