“I’m concerned. I’m very concerned. Emergency management is all about trying to get the message out,” Wharton County OEM Assistant Debbie Cenko said Tuesday, one day after reports indicated local COVID-19 case counts had tripled in a single month.
Almost 1,900 of Wharton County’s estimated 41,556 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, which has produced a raging global pandemic since early this year.
Thus far, the Texas Department of State Health Services indicates 71 people with Wharton County addresses have died as a result of the illness. The state puts the active case count at 133 while county information puts that at 143.
It’s the pace of new infections that is the most concerning, Cenko said. “Between Nov. 7 and Dec. 7, we have 316 more (COVID-19) cases in one month. Between October and November, it was 94. That’s 300 percent higher.”
Some of the increase may be related to the nationally anticipated post-Thanksgiving spike, officials say, while some portions of the counts could be related to weather conditions or a tired public relaxing safety measures.
“Wearing a mask, keeping with (social) distance and washing your hands are what we are going to continue to push,” Cenko said.
Long lines of concerned citizens stood outside the Wharton Civic Center Tuesday awaiting free COVID tests, and with more testing comes the likelihood of discovering more people who may have the virus, although they may not require hospitalizations.
“Transfers and calls that are dealing with COVID patients are taking more time due to PPE,” El Campo EMS Paramedic and spokesperson Darlene Giesalhart said. “It ties up an ambulance for longer periods. The extra time it takes, not only for the crews to clean up, but (for)decontaminating the ambulances. It’s stressful times and tiring for our crews.”
Another four days worth of state health department data is expected to be released tomorrow.
For now, the OEM awaits information on how and when the first batches of vaccines will be distributed.
There’s no talk of closures or partial shutdowns, Cenko said, but added that any restrictions will be based on if hospitalizations increase to dangerous levels. In the Greater Houston area hospitals, 1,352 confirmed COVID cases are hospitalized currently with 175 ICU beds still open. The health department region services slightly less than 6.7 million people.
