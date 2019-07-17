City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Winston Roy Owens, 64, of 1406 Short was arrested at noon Thursday, July 11 for possession of marijuana, failure to signal a turn and driving while license invalid after being stopped in the 200 block of Palacios. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day.
Kenneth Wayne Thomas Jr., 20, of 409 W. Monseratte was arrested at 10:53 p.m. Friday, July 12 for driving while intoxicated and no valid driver’s license as well as warrants for no driver’s license and violating a promise to appear after being stopped in the 600 block of South Mechanic. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next day.
Alejandra Becerra, 29, of 2902 Laurel in Hidalgo was arrested at 4:49 a.m. Saturday, July 13 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped on U.S. 59 by police officers investigating reports of a reckless driver. Processed, she was transferred to county jail later that morning. Once there, she posted a $1,000 bond and was released the next day.
Joedavid Edward Beaver, 44, of 6148 Hwy. 71 North was arrested at 12:34 a.m. Sunday, July 14 for driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15 in the vehicle. Officers stopped Beaver in the 100 block of West Correll. Processed, he was transferred to county jail later that day. Once there, he posted $1,000 in bond and was released the same day.
Jonathan Lee Espinosa, 21, of 206 E. Church was arrested at 1:29 a.m. Sunday, July 14 on warrants for minor in possession of tobacco, assault family violence, defective head lamps, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of no driver’s license and four counts of failure to appear. Processed, he was transferred to county jail.
Property
Anthony Deandre Harrell, 26, of address unlisted, was arrested at 11:50 a.m. Thursday, July 11 on a 2018 warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions. The warrant was served directly at the county jail and he was processed there. Warrants for no driver’s license driving without lights when required, failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, littering and failure to appear were served against him.
Miguel Gonzales Jr., 30, of 513 Roth was arrested at 11:15 a.m. Sunday, July 14 on warrants for two counts of public intoxication, open alcohol container in vehicle, theft, minor in possession and expired registration; three counts of failure to appear, no driver’s license and failure to maintain financial responsibility; and a single count of violating a promise to appear. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next day.
Violence, weapons
Yonari Garcia, 27, of 104 Lakeview Lane was arrested at 3:39 p.m. Thursday, July 11 on warrants for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, violation of a bond or protective order and criminal mischief. He was booked directly into the county jail and processed there. Another count of violation of a bond or protective order was added once he was taken to the county jail. At the jail, Garcia posted $22,500 in bonds and was released July 13.
Public intoxication: 1.
City Incidents
Property
More than $1,000 cash was reported stolen from the grounds of Walmart, 3413 West Loop, on July 2. The report was not filed until July 11.
A hit-and-run was reported at Walmart around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11. A vehicle sustained $2,000 damage.
Another hit-and-run was reported in the 500 block of East Strand between noon and 3:20 p.m. Friday, July 12. No damage reports were available as of presstime.
Vandalism was reported in the 1000 block of Heights around 2 a.m. Saturday, July 12. A vehicle’s rear window was broken. Loss was estimated at $600.
More than $500 cash was reported stolen at Walmart around 9 a.m. Saturday, July 13.
About $100 in clothing was reported stolen from Palais Royal, 1201 N. Mechanic, around 4 p.m. Sunday, July 14.
About $100 cash was reported stolen from Sonic Drive-In, 1408 N. Mechanic, around 5 p.m. Sunday, July 14, and from Walmart around 6:15 a.m. Monday, July 15.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating an assault with injuries in the 200 block of West Monseratte between 2 and 5 a.m. Sunday, July 14.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Preston Daryl Brandes, 22, of 402 Dorris was arrested at 9:16 p.m. Wednesday, July 10 for unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted $1,500 in bonds and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
Randolph Lee II, 36, of 19742 CR 270 in East Bernard was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 10:05 p.m. Friday, July 12 for family violence causing injury.
James Thomas Wilson Jr., 32, of 2848 CR 463 was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13 for assault family violence and warrants for possession of marijuana and two counts of theft. Processed, he posted $6,274 in bonds and was released the next day.
Other
Jose Serafin Feregrino, 52, of 807 Hayden was booked at 1:48 p.m. Wednesday, July 10 on two warrants for failure to identify. Processed, he posted an unspecified bond and was released the same day.
Jaime Hinojosa Garcia,55, of 104 N. Lakeview Lane was arrested at 4:11 p.m. Thursday, July 11 for hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon. Processed, he posted a $10,000 bond and was released the next day.
Michael Anthony Mendez, 20, of 1185 Olivia, Apt. 145, was booked at 6:47 a.m. Thursday, July 11 on a warrant for evading arrest with a vehicle. Processed, he posted a $10,000 bond and was released the same day.
