Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
September Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Erick Dewayne Sanders, 38, of 13812 FM 1236 in Needville for evading arrest of July 18.
Sanders has a prior misdemeanor conviction for evading arrest in Harris County along with felonies for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on July 2, 2003 in Harris County, forgery on Oct. 13, 2011 in Wharton County, and identity theft on Aug. 25, 2011 in Fort Bend County.
• Henry Lee Stevens, 33, of 206 School in Boling for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on July 27. He allegedly used a rifle to strike a woman on the arm.
The indictment notes that this crime took place during a disaster – the COVID-19 pandemic – and requests heightened punishment.
• Janeka Lashette Timmons, 39, of 525 E. Caney in Wharton for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on July 22. She allegedly used a vehicle to try to strike a woman.
The indictment notes that this crime took place during a disaster – the COVID-19 pandemic – and requests heightened punishment.
Timmons has a prior felony conviction for assault of a public servant on March 15, 2016 in Wharton County.
• Steven Torres, 47, of 605 Mayfield in El Campo for injury to an elderly person on Aug. 7. He allegedly struck an elderly man on the head several times.
The indictment notes that this crime took place during a disaster – the COVID-19 pandemic – and requests heightened punishment.
• Henry Valerio, 61 of 211 Lall Rhook in Boling for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Valerio has a prior felony conviction for delivery of a controlled substance on Aug. 16,1988 also driving while intoxicated third or more offense on Oct. 16, 1995 in Wharton County.
• Sheila Renne Varela, 54, of 28320 CR 21 in Damon for engaging in organized criminal activity on Feb. 20. He allegedly worked with others to commit a theft.
• April Michelle Wilson, 20, of 408 Omega in El Campo for theft, more than $2,500. She allegedly stole cash, video games, clothing and electronics.
• Jayden Bray Wilson, 20, of 1510 Charlie in El Campo for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on June 16. He allegedly shot at two people.
Plea bargain agreements
Keisha Leann Gartica, 25, of 110 Oak in Wharton for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. After pleading guilty to the felony, she was placed on three years deferred probation for the May 31, 2019 crime.
The judge also ordered Gartica to take anger management classes, obtain drug counseling and treatment, avoid contact with a specific individual, pay a $300 fine and perform 150 hours community service.
A misdemeanor criminal mischief charge was rejected as part of the plea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.