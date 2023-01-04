Open Debate

Paula Favors, right, addresses the Wharton County Commissioners Court on Dec. 27 about the appointment of a new member to the Wharton County Emergency Services District No. 3 Board of Directors. There were three candidates for the position and the court voted to appoint Gary Bonewald.

Wharton County commissioners opted for a EMS instructor over a man at court volunteering his services when appointing an Emergency Services District No. 3 board member last week.

That vote took place after Manuel DeLuna spoke during public comment, introducing himself, offering his services and promising to be at meetings each month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.