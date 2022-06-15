A Juneteenth Celebrating Freedom parade and party will be put on by the El Campo Juneteenth Committee Sunday, June 19 with barbecue grills and football pads.
A celebration of history as much as a social gathering, Juneteenth holds a special place in the hearts and minds of Wharton County residents.
“This event means so much because, as a teacher, I learned that my people were free back in January 1863, but we didn’t know until Gen. Gordon Granger read General Order 3 in 1865. It’s about coming together, anyone is welcome to the park. We always try to be welcoming to the community and always want to give back,” El Campo Juneteenth board member Phyllis Ellison said Tuesday.
Revelers will start at 10 a.m. on Sunday June 19 near Allen Chapel AME, 219 Palacios, and continue making the blocks until ending at Willie Bell park, 720 W Second.
“Now the nation knows a lot about (Juneteenth) and I think its cool that my small town instilled that in me. El Campo is a part of who I am, for me El Campo is where it started,” spokesman Troyla Washington said Monday, adding “We try to get the essence of Juneteenth involved in our celebration.”
Juneteenth Celebrating Freedom at the park will feature a football tournament, barbecue rib cook-off, food trucks and vendors selling memorabilia relevant to Juneteenth.
This event means a lot to current and former El Campo residents, some travel from other states to celebrate with their friends back home.
“I believe it started with (City Councilwoman) Gloria Harris, Reverend Otha Edison and Donna Roberts, they started this in the early 80s but it hasn’t always ran consecutively. We ceased for awhile and celebrated with in Wharton with them,” Washington said.
The Juneteenth scholarship committee selected Johntre Davis to win the $500 Washington-Ellison Scholarship given in memory of Geraldine Washington, a custodian at El Campo High School, and in the name of Lynn Washington, teacher and coach at ECHS.
“We try to focus on giving back to what brought us up,” Washington said.
Juneteenth was officially recognized as a federal holiday June 17, 2021 with President Joe Biden signing the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act.
