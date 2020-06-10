Life in prison could be the final outcome of an El Campo family’s April argument that ended with one dead in the front yard.
The Wharton County Grand Jury handed down a single-count murder indictment against 24-year-old Aaron Thomas Martinez of 1100 Alice during its last deliberations.
If convicted, Martinez faces up to life in prison for the offense; or could ultimately plead to a lesser offense.
Martinez was arrested shortly after El Campo police were summoned to a shooting at 1231 Alice around 3:20 a.m. Monday, April 27. The 9 mm semi-automatic pistol that police believe was used in the crime was recovered during the arrest.
At the home, officers found 40-year-old Adam Saenz of 1231 Alice lying in his front yard.
“He was dead on the scene,” El Campo Police Chief Terry Stanphill said, adding the case related to family violence with the victim and alleged killer both drinking late the night before or earlier that morning. Martinez and Saenz are related to one another via one of their spouses.
Saenz reportedly suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. No one else was harmed during the argument between Saenz, his alleged killer and one other person who is not a suspect in the crime.
Martinez was taken into the El Campo police headquarters for questioning. Stanphill would not comment on whether the suspect confessed to the crime.
Transported to the Wharton County Jail, Martinez has remained there since the morning of the crime in lieu of $300,000 bond.
The case is the second murder in El Campo this year.
A shooting just before an arson fire at 201 Olive on Jan. 31 claimed the life of 23-year-old Keyshun Demetric Riggins who lived in the home.
His alleged killer, 26-year-old Shaquille Montgomery of Edna, was arrested three days later after a brief standoff with police in his hometown. Montgomery has since been indicted for capital murder as well as attempted murder for the shooting of another person in the home.
