Saturday last EC voting chance

Not many El Campo voters appear to be interested in picking their city council representative. Their last chance is Election Day on Saturday.
Less than 300 people had cast ballots in one of the three district races when polls closed Monday. Polls for the final day of early voting closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, after press time.
“I don’t know why (turnout is so low). Come on out and vote. It’s for the city, how important is that,” Wharton County Elections Administrator City Richter said Monday.
Election Day polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mayor’s Room of the El Campo Library, 200 W. Church. Voters can also cast ballots at the Wharton Civic Center – Duncan Auditorium, 1924 N. Fulton.
In El Campo City Council Districts 1, 2 and 4, voters only have one item on their ballot, a two-person contest for the seat on council.
In District 1, on the city’s east side, Steve Ward faces John VonDerAu while in District 2, on El Campo’s southwest side, Tom Coblentz and Cedric Taylor vie for the seat.
District 4 features the incumbent John Hancock Jr. facing challenger John Bieltz.
“You can be in and out in just minutes. I don’t think anybody has had to wait,” Richter said.
There are no ballot issues for El Campo District 3 or rural West Wharton County voters to consider. The election for El Campo District 3 was canceled when no challenger surfaced to face incumbent Councilman David Hodges.
Some District 3 residents have been showing up to the polls trying in good faith to vote, but have been turned away by judges, according to Richter.
Look to Leader-News social media and www.leader-news.com for election coverage Saturday night and to following edition for candidate reactions and followup.
Council is set to swear in its new members at a called meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 10.
Mayor Chris Barbee and Mayor Pro Tem Eugene Bustamante (both at-large representatives) will retain their offices.
