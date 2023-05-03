Saturday last EC voting chance

Not many El Campo voters appear to be interested in picking their city council representative. Their last chance is Election Day on Saturday.

Less than 300 people had cast ballots in one of the three district races when polls closed Monday. Polls for the final day of early voting closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, after press time.

