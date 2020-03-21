The following information came into the Leader-News this week. Additional cancellations or changes will be reported in the paper and online with free access as they are discovered.
Central Appraisal District of Wharton
The Central Appraisal District of Wharton will be closed to the public. Staff will be available to assist you by Telephone: 979-532-8931 or by Fax: 979-532-5691
Strike Out Parkinson’s
The Annual Strike Out Parkinson’s event scheduled forSaturday, March 28 at Legacy Field at Zlotnik Park has been postponed. The event will be held at a later date. Meal and raffle tickets already purchased will be good for the future event. For information, email tkquinn111@gmail.com.
Blessing Legion Cook-Off
The Blessing American Legion Auxiliary Cook-Of scheduled for March 28 has been canceled. However, the auxiliary is still selling raffle tickets and those can be purchased through May 22 from any auxiliary member or at the American Legion bar in Blessing. The drawing for the raffle will be held at the June meeting. For information, call Renee Huff, 979-240-4544.
Wharton County Junior College Update
Instruction for all Wharton County Junior College courses will resume online March 30. College buildings will remain closed until further notice. Visit wcjc.edu for information.
WCYF Cook-Off
The Wharton County Youth Fair Cook-off set for the first weekend in April has been postponed until a later date. Teams who have already paid an entry fee can choose to request a refund, or the fee can be rolled-over to the rescheduled event.
Louise Spring Fling
The Louise-Hillje Chamber of Commerce, Inc. directors have chosen to cancel the upcoming Spring Fling that was going to be held April 4. The Polaris raffle is still going on and the they will announce the winners from the drawing on April 4 via Facebook Live. Contact any chamber director for tickets.
Art Association Fundraiser
The El Campo Art Association chicken fried steak fundraiser set for April 15 has been canceled. Those who have already paid for tickets can receive a refund. Contact Mae Borak at 541-0911. The event may be rescheduled later.
Let The Leader-News Know About Your Cancellation
If you are the spokesperson for a non-profit organization, contact the Leader-News at 979-543-3363 or bulletinboard@leader-news.com to let us know of event cancellations and/or major changes and we will let the public know.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.