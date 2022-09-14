Water from the Colorado River isn’t available for the second growing season in 2022 and it might not be available in 2023 either.
The Lower Colorado River Authority dispenses water for use in agriculture from North Texas lakes, Travis and Buchanan, however if the water level drops too low, that tap is closed off.
The LCRA’s water management plans list the state in extraordinary drought conditions and, as of the July 1 analysis date, cut off interruptible water for agricultural customers in the Gulf Coast region: Wharton, Colorado and Matagorda counties.
“To move to Less Severe Drought conditions (from extraordinary drought conditions) on the March 1 evaluation date, combined storage (the amount of water in lakes Travis and Buchanan) would have to increase to more (than) 1.3 million acre-feet before the evaluation date and basin conditions such as inflows would have to improve,” LCRA Public information Officer Clara Tuma said.
An acre-foot of water amounts to about 326,000 gallons, which is almost enough water to flood a football field one foot deep.
According to LCRA predictions, an average winter of rainfall and inflow to the lakes would refill them to less than 1.2 million acre-feet, keeping the tap closed for at least another growing season.
“If we are still in Extraordinary Drought conditions as defined by the Water Management Plan in March 1, there would be no stored water from the Highland Lakes available for interruptible customers next year,” Tuma said.
As of Sept. 12, the lakes are storing a combined 1.13 million acre-feet of water, well under the necessary volume to turn on the tap.
The lakes together need hold at least 1.3 million acre-feet of water to begin dispensing interruptible water.
“It’ll hurt the rice crops beyond anything, it hurts some of the row croppers too that use LCRA for water. Just like some people can’t grow second crop rice for lack of water. Second crop is really the gravy crop for some and it hurts not having the water,” United Ag Manager Jimmy Roppolo said.
As of Sept. 13, the U.S. Drought monitor lists almost all of Wharton County in a moderate drought, even after the nearly 10 inches of rainfall measured at the LCRA gage in El Campo by El Campo Memorial Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.