Washington, not Wharton County, should be paying for border security, immigration and enforcement say new local incumbents for Congress and State Senate.
That message was conveyed by State Senator Joan Huffman and Congressman Troy Nehls during a Saturday gathering at Grace Community Fellowship in Wharton with about 50 people in attendance, an event put on by the Phil Stephenson campaign.
Huffman, R-Houston, authored and got approved S.B. 23, mandating a public election in counties over a million people who attempt to adopt a budget that decreases law enforcement funding between fiscal years, excluding 9-1-1 call centers in response to calls to defund police.
Requiring people attempting to vote show a photo ID was another platform addressed by Huffman. She successfully authored S.B. 5 in 2017, amending the Texas Election Code to mandate photo identification and both which ID forms are sufficient and the penalty for attempting to vote fraudulently.
Prospective Texas judges might find the qualifications raised for their position. Huffman submitted Senate Joint Resolution 47, which calls for increasing the requirement for district judges to serve as either practicing lawyers or judges of the court for eight years as opposed to four.
Border security issues drew the ire of both incumbents.
“(They) utterly failed to protect the border,” Huffman said adding her plan calls for increasing fencing at the southern border using public land and only buying private property with the consent of the landowner.
Huffman has spoken repeatedly about border security and was a co-author on SR 535 in 2019 affirming the emergency status of the U.S.-Mexico border and Senate Concurrent Resolution 5 affirming the responsibility of Congress to reimburse Texas for the state’s expenses at patrolling the southern border, both of which have been adopted.
Congressman Troy Nehls, R-Richmond, agreed with Huffman, “It’s Congress’ job to protect the southern border … (and) reimburse Texas for border patrol expenses. Our country is burning,” he said.
Nehls has spoken repeatedly on Congress’ need to take decisive action at the Southern border and proposed H.R. 4059 in 2021 to reimburse the State of Texas for border security citing $3.5 billion in expenses since 2014. The resolution has currently been referred to the Committee on the Judiciary and the Committee on Oversight and Reform.
Nehls sponsored H.R. 3530 in 2021 to amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to add a five-year consecutive prison sentence for anyone found guilty of re-entering the U.S. illegally. The resolution has been referred to the House Committee on the Judiciary.
Nehls spoke extensively on his law enforcement background as elected constable for Fort Bend County Precinct 4 from 2005 to 2012 and two terms as Fort Bend County sheriff from 2013 until he was elected to Congress in 2020. Nehls ran against 14 other candidates in the Republican Primary in 2020, and ultimately won against the Democratic Sri Preston Kulkarni. He was sworn in as Congressman for Texas’ 22nd District on Jan. 3 2021.
Huffman served as a prosecutor and was a twice-elected judge to the 183rd Criminal District Court in Harris County before her 2008 election to the Texas Senate in a special election against Chris Bell. She has been re-elected four times. She is currently running unopposed in the Republican primary. Huffman chairs the Senate Special Committee on Redistricting and is largely responsible for the new state-districting map.
Representative Phil Stephenson, R-Wharton, acted as moderator and presenter to both Huffman and Nehls to their new constituency. Stephenson has served in the Texas House since 2000.
