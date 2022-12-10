A screeching smoke alarm may have helped save lives and foil an arsonist in El Campo Monday.
Now police are on the hunt for whoever may be responsible.
A screeching smoke alarm may have helped save lives and foil an arsonist in El Campo Monday.
Now police are on the hunt for whoever may be responsible.
The attack came about 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Fahrenthold via burning paper towel on a window seal.
“The residence smoke detector went off which got the residents attention. The resident was able to put the fire out herself,” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban said Tuesday.
No one was harmed in the incident and damage to the home was minimal, but arson, because of its potential danger, is always a felony crime.
No information about suspects have been released, but police say the arson wasn’t the first attack against the family living in the home. “ This is the same window someone threw a brick through previously,” Urban said.
Anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area or has knowledge of the crime is asked to contact the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or on its P3 app.
Callers to the Crime Stoppers tip line do not have to give their name to qualify for a cash reward.
