Court Reports

Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
January Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Gregory Dale Aldridge, 54, of 8906 FM 102 in Wharton for assault of a public servant and attempting to take a weapon away from a police officer on Nov. 28. He stands accused of trying to take a stun gun from a Wharton police officer during that officer’s attempt to arrest Aldridge.
• Ruben Carmon Almaraz, 46, of 9811 Lane Way in Lane City for family violence with a previous conviction on Dec. 13. He allegedly struck a woman on the head, grabbed her neck and pulled her hair.
Almaraz has prior felony convictions for family violence with a previous conviction on April 26, 2021 in Wharton County and family violence on Feb. 20, 2020 in Brazoria County.
• Jared Kyle Arrambide, 27, of 1006 Ave. C in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 3, 2021. He allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Hayley Anisse Bryant, 24, of 1413 Thrift, No. 3, in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 26, 2021. She allegedly had less than a gram of Ecstasy.
• Abryanna Lynn Cardoza, 24, listed as homeless in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 24, 2021.
• Coy Lee Creager, 33, of 1907 Wayne in El Campo for identity theft on July 9, 2021. He allegedly had and used another person’s banking information.
• Julian Alberto Cruz, 40, of 702 W. Fifth in El Campo for family violence on Nov. 22, 2021. He allegedly struck a woman in the face.
Cruz has prior felony convictions for aggravated assault on April 24, 2000 and possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 14, 2010, both in Wharton County.
