You may only get brush collection one day a month if a proposal before the El Campo City Council Monday is approved.
The zone collection plan, first presented by Waste Connections last year when storm winds left piles curbside for months, is back before council.
“The city would be divided into four zones, with brush service provided once per month per zone,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said in her notes to council. “We are looking for direction in moving forward with this service.”
The trash company would prefer zone pickup, according to Waste Connections District Manager Abel Moreno, who told council when it was first presented, that it would stop trucks from roaming in search of brush to collect.
“They will continue to pick up leaves and yard waste in bags on the designated days,” Sladek said, but added that it would be linked to the proposed zone. “The proposal from Waste Connections could affect someone who needs a brush pickup during a week that isn’t their zone designated week,” she added.
Staff does not have a recommendation on the trash company proposal.
“Council needs to carefully make this decision and direct staff,” Sladek said.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Other items before Council include:
• The possible abandonment of Memorial Drive to El Campo Memorial Hospital at the request of hospital officials.
• An update on the petition bringing how El Campo’s mayor is selected to May’s election via a proposed charter amendment. An update from attorneys is expected as well as a revision to the election calendar.
• An update on capital projects.
• A review of the certification pay policy.
• A workshop will be held at 5:30 p.m. with Ameresco to discuss a review of water meters and a replacement proposal.
