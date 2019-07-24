How much rain falls over the next five days will likely determine whether a burn ban is ordered in Wharton County.
Conditions are deteriorating quickly, Wharton County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Kirkland said Monday.
“It’s gaining 15 points per day right now,” he said, adding the county’s measuring system was already within about 50 points of calling for a ban.
Wharton County uses the state’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index to determine if a burn ban is needed. The zero to 800 scale measures moisture missing from soil based on a county wide average. At zero, ground is squishy (super-saturated). Each 100 points up the scale means soil would need roughly an inch of slow, soaking rain to become thoroughly soggy. At 500, an area is considered to be at extreme danger for wildfire.
If one is needed, a ban is ordered on Monday and put into effect at sundown on Wednesday to allow for media outlets to help spread the word.
For now, outdoor burning is legal, but only under certain conditions including the way the wind is blowing.
Anyone wanting to burn should first contact the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office at 979-543-1373 and register the burn. Dispatch staff there will let you know whether winds are appropriate for burning.
All burns must be monitored to be considered a controlled burn and cannot have smoke that obscures a roadway or rolls into a home. Should a controlled burn turn into a wildfire, the person lighting the fire can be held liable for any damage it causes.
Burning is never legal inside the city limits of El Campo or Wharton.
