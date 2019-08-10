The state’s Sales Tax Holiday continues all weekend offering shoppers savings on a wide variety of clothing, footwear and assorted back-to-school supplies.
Most items priced under $100 per item are tax free on a per item basis.
For shoppers in the El Campo city limits, it’s an $8.25 savings per $100 spent in addition to whatever price cuts stores offer on merchandise.
School supplies and backpacks priced under $100 are also exempt.
Items that do not qualify for exemption include jewelry, handbags, purses, briefcases, luggage, software, textbooks and computers.
