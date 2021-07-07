Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Alejandro Alcala, 32, of 108 Garza in Edcouch for money laundering. He was placed on five years deferred probation for the Nov. 10, 2020 crime. The judge also ordered him to perform 120 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Alcala if he is able to complete all terms.
• Lebron Stretcheny Bellard, 51, of 1415 Norris in El Campo for family violence – choking. He was placed on five years deferred probation for the Aug. 3, 2020 crime. The judge said Bellard must take an anger management course, perform 100 hours community service, pay a $1,000 fine and make up $540 in bond fees.
• Eligo Benavides, 40, of 1419 Minnesota in Alamo for identity theft. He was placed on three years deferred probation for the March 11, 2020 crime. Benavides was ordered to perform 120 hours community service and take an anti-theft course.
• Max Earl Brod, 59, of 10331 FM 442 in Boling for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance on July 20, 2017. He was placed on five years probation, fined $500, ordered to perform 100 hours community service, take a drug education course and take outpatient drug treatment.
• Rachel Ann Dixon, 43, of 3611 FM 1299 in Wharton for forgery. She was placed on eight years probation for the April 17, 2020 crime, fined $1,000, ordered to perform 100 hours community service and take counseling.
• Luis Antonio Dominguez, 17, of 307 Gibson in El Campo for home burglary on Feb. 24. He was placed on three years deferred probation. The judge also ordered Dominguez to pay a $300 fine, perform 240 hours community service, take an anti-theft class and pay $800 restitution.
Dominguez was given credit for 98 days in jail previously served.
• Adrian Michelle Espinosa, 39, of 607 Fillmore in Victoria for possession of a controlled substance on April 12. She was placed on four years deferred probation, will be evaluated for alcohol and drug abuse, must take a psych evaluation, perform 80 hours community service and pay a $1,000 fine.
• Erik Flores, 42, of 129 East in East Bernard for family violence – choking on Nov. 21, 2020. He was placed on four years deferred probation, must take an anger management program, perform 100 hours community service and pay a $1,000 fine.
• Christian Jeremiah Garcia, 19, of 310 Lincoln in El Campo for theft of a firearm. He was placed on five years deferred probation for the April 26, 2019 crime and must forfeit the weapon.
In separate court action, Garcia pleaded guilty to marijuana possession in a drug free zone on May 23, 2019. For that crime, he was placed on a concurrent probation, ordered to get a job, take a drug offender education course, perform 250 community service hours and pay $11,320 in restitution to assorted individuals.
• Gabriel Serna Garcia, 51, of 19859 FM 800 in San Benito for possession of more than 50 pounds of marijuana on Aug. 29, 2019. Garcia was placed on five years deferred probation, fined $1,000 and ordered to perform 250 hours community service.
• Raymond Garcia, 69, of 503 W. First in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on July 21, 2019. He was placed on four years deferred probation, fined $1,000, be evaluated for drug and alcohol abuse and perform 120 hours community service.
• Melody Dereese Hudson, 43, of 501 W. Willow, Apt. 72, in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance. She was sentenced to 65 days in county jail for the April 19 crime with credit for the full time already served.
• Christi Lee Johnson, 41, of 195 Warner in Bellville for possession of a controlled substance on June 14, 2020. Johnson was sentenced to three days jail with credit for the full time served.
• Vernard Oneal Johnson, 37, of 313 CR 245 in Wharton for evading arrest with a vehicle on May 16, 2020. He was placed on seven years probation, fined $2,500, ordered to perform 350 hours community service and was ordered to forfeit a weapon.
• Robert Lee Khan, 37, of 512 E. Calhoun in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Oct. 28, 2020; and attempted injury of a child or elderly person on Oct. 12, 2020. He was sentenced to 12 months in state jail with credit for 238 days already served.
