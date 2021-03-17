A little more than one year after Texas hemp producer licenses became available to farmers, the U.S. Department of Agriculture established the national hemp production program, with its final rule that will go into effect next week. Texas farmers didn’t receive all the changes they hoped for in the new rule, but state ag leaders expect the changes will help.
The USDA’s final rule will be effective March 22, creating the U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program and giving USDA the power to approve state’s production plans and offer guidelines for producers in states without plans. The final rule includes changes from its October 2019 interim final rule on licensing requirements, crop testing procedures, law violations and more.
The USDA mandate was under review by the new presidential administration until March 8, when the USDA announced the final rule would be adopted as is, according to USDA. The program guidelines were initially published on Jan. 19.
“USDA and many other agencies took the opportunity to review new and pending regulatory actions,” according to the USDA news release. “This is a routine process done at the beginning of new administrations to ensure long standing as well as new programs are structured and resourced appropriately and to ensure programs are implemented to best serve their intended stakeholders.”
In Texas, there are currently 1,600 registered hemp facilities, according to the Texas Department of Agriculture. In Wharton County, there are seven registered facilities.
Before the USDA created the final rule, comments were collected from producers on the USDA’s interim final rule during 2020’s growing season.
Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller submitted requests from Texas hemp producers to the USDA before the final rule was established. Not everything that Texans hoped for was granted, Miller told the newspaper.
“I think the main thing they were hoping was that the restriction on the THC of 0.3 percent should have been raised,” Miller said.
Hemp and marijuana are both varieties of Cannabis sativa, according to USDA, which is an illegal substance in the US. Therefore, Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the compound in marijuana that gives psychoactive effects, levels in hemp are required to be lower than 0.3 percent.
For someone to get high with Cannabis sativa, THC levels would need to be around 10 to 15 percent minimum, Miller said. Even so, producers are required to dispose of any hemp they grow that shows THC levels higher than 0.3 percent under the USDA’s final rule.
For hemp, “0.3 percent is really low and it’s really hard to stay under,” he said. “Even if (the limit) went up to 3 or 4 percent, you still couldn’t smoke it and get high ... It’ll make you harvest your crop before it’s matured.”
Twenty-nine states and nine Native American tribes have submitted reports to USDA on their programs, as of November 2020.
Texas hemp production was legalized in December 2018, but producers were not able to apply for a license to grow the crop until March 16, 2020. State officials had to follow several steps before opening the licensing application, including creating growing guidelines and receiving USDA approval.
U.S. hemp producers were licensed for 511,442 acres, as of September 2019, according to Forbes. “I appreciate the USDA listening to our suggestions I sent in,” Miller said. “They took most of them, not 100 percent, but they acted on most of what I sent in, so that’s good.”
Hemp was grown legally in the U.S. until 1938, when it became taboo along with marijuana due to the Marihuana Tax Act.
