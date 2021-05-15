El Campo fourth and fifth graders were recognized among the top math learners in the country last week with an award given to Northside Elementary.
The school was named a National School of Excellence on May 6 based on students’ academic performance through the online program Imagine Math. Northside was one of 80 other schools to earn this honor.
“This is outstanding,” Northside Instructional Coach LaShelle Hlavaty said. “We have never gotten this before. It’s a very big achievement for our students.”
Imagine Math is an online platform where students can complete math-themed games, activities and quizzes to learn different curriculum principles. ECISD began using the site during the last few years, and it is utilized by teachers at Northside and Hutchins Elementary.
“Our teachers have been pushing it … they’re holding the expectations high,” Hlavaty said.
Throughout the 2020-2021 school year, students have used the platform to practice addition, subtraction, multiplication and division. After students demonstrate they’ve mastered each math topic, they earn a prize, which has served as further motivation for students to complete their lessons, Hlavaty said.
“They’re pushing to get those awards because they like that recognition,” she added.
For the National School of Excellence honor, Northside leaders will receive a banner to display at the school.
In February, two classes of El Campo fourth graders, along with nine other U.S. classrooms, won a national Imagine Math contest and celebrated with a pizza party.
Kimberly Grudzieski, who teaches fourth grade math at Northside, entered her students for the biannual contest, which required students to complete Imagine Math lessons. The prize was a $50 gift card to a pizza joint of the teacher’s choice, and parents donated some additional funds so that there would be enough pizza for the entire class.
Grudzieski’s classes were among 10 classrooms in the U.S. to win the contest.
