Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
March Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Heather Hastings Sanchez, 46, of 1003 Third in Louise for possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 26. She allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Vanessa Marie Sanchez, 29, of 530 Roosevelt in Raton, N.M., for smuggling of persons on Jan. 19. She allegedly helped conceal three undocumented people during a police investigation.
• Alvin Donnel Sanders, 64, of 3217 Blackshear in Wharton for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Jan. 14. He allegedly used a stick to strike a woman in the head and then dragged her on the ground.
• Arthur Saucedo Jr., 18, of 1112 Thrift in El Campo for unlawful carrying of a weapon on Dec. 26, 2020. He allegedly entered an establishment where alcoholic beverages were sold while in possession of a handgun.
• Kevin Michael Sosa, 34, of 1182 CR 479 in El Campo for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on Jan. 23. Sosa has two prior misdemeanor DWI convictions in Wharton County in 2012.
• Shannon Lee Stinnett, 34, of 2926 Pisces in Richmond for two counts of possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 13. He allegedly had less than a gram of THC (the active ingredient in marijuana) and methamphetamine.
• Janeka Lashette Timmons, 29, of 525 E. Caney in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 23. She allegedly had more than 4 grams of ecstasy.
Timmons has a prior felony conviction for assault of a public servant on March 15, 2016 in Wharton County.
• Julian Fernando Valle-Villarreal aka Julian Valdez, 31, of 603 Lundy in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Dec, 28, 2020. He allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Christopher Eugene Whatley, 42, of 609 Farenthold in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 17. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of methamphetamine.
• Wayne Jerome Williams, 54, of 826 Burleson in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 23. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of ecstasy.
• Dylan Robert York, 18, of 714 McGrew in El Campo for burglary of a habitation on Dec. 21, 2020.
• Omar Zavala, 34, of 7611 Lana in Wallis for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence on Nov. 25, 2020. He allegedly had less than a gram of hallucinogenic mushrooms and attempted to conceal them inside a vehicle.
• Yahaira Zuniga, 34, of 9647 Galaxy in Houston for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Jan. 8.
-------------
Unsealed Indictment
A grand jury indictment typically remains sealed if no arrest has been made in a case prior to deliberations. The Wharton County Grand Jury issued the following indictments.
• Alexander Milian, 20, of 21735 Maple Bluff in Katy for false entry or failure to enter in tax records on May 15, 2020. He allegedly voided sales to keep from paying sales and use tax.
The case was considered during August 2020 deliberations.
• Mary Ann Carmona, 60, of 808 CR 230 in Wharton for money laundering on Oct. 1, 2020. She allegedly had more than $2,500 derived from illegal gambling.
The case was considered during December 2020 deliberations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.