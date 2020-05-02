City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Royce Demond Perry, 26, of 1215 John was arrested at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday, April 28 for possession of marijuana after officers encountered him in the 200 block of Tegner. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day. Marijuana cigars were seized. Once at the jail, he posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the same day.
City Incidents
Property
Rice Farmer’s Co-op Inc., 106 Market, reported the theft of four large tires on April 11. Loss exceeds $1,700.
Burglars targeted a home, address unavailable, between April 23 and 29. A $390 9mm handgun was taken.
A Glock pistol was stolen from a vehicle parked in the 900 block of Avenue I between 4 p.m. Thursday, April 23 and 10 a.m. Monday, April 27. Loss is estimated at $500.
A Craftsman push mower was stolen from the 400 block of August between 5:30 p.m. Sunday, April 26 and 8 p.m. Monday, April 27. Loss is near $300.
A backpack and its contents were stolen from a vehicle in the 600 block of Hefner between 8 p.m. Sunday, April 26 and 6 a.m. Monday, April 27. Loss exceeds $100.
A handheld computer was stolen from a vehicle parked in the 1200 block of Appling between 8 p.m. Sunday, April 26 and 4 a.m. Monday, April 27. No loss estimated was available.
Burglars targeted Daylight Donuts, 1211 N. Mechanic, around 3 a.m. Thursday, April 30. Breaking through the doors, the thieves stole more than $300 cash. Damage to the building is estimated at $500.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating a disturbance in the 600 block of Oscar Street around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 28. Believed to be a dispute involving money, argument devolved into threats of violence. “This was a fight involving at least three people. One was assaulted with a pipe,” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban said. Knives may have been involved in the fight, although there are no reports of major injury. The investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.