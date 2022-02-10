Court Reports – Pleas

Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Felicity Jade Wright, 22, of 25414 U.S. 59 in El Campo for possession for controlled substance. She was placed on four years deferred probation for the Feb. 5, 2020 offense. The judge ordered Wright 150 hours community service and fined $1,000.
Ross Lee Zahradnik, 19, of 310 Forester in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on five years deferred probation for the Aug. 19, 2019 crime. The judge also ordered Zahradnik to take drug offender and cognitive education classes, to perform 200 hours community service and pay a $1,000 fine.
Omar Zavala, 35, of 7611 Lana Lane in Wallis for possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. The judge sentenced Zavala to 60 days county jail with credit for the full time served.
Revocations
• Alejandro S. Beltran, 33, of 211 Royder in Houston for engaging in organized criminal activity on Oct. 2, 2019. He was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for 285 days already served.
• Darryl Wayne Hawthorne, 59, of 127 W. Emily in Wharton for aggravated robbery and evading arrest with a vehicle on July 8, 2020. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison with credit for 99 days already served.
