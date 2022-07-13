With graduation a distant memory and the start of school still a ways off, local children can still get a pair of hot meals at El Campo ISD from Monday to Thursday.
Around three-quarters of El Campo students qualify for free or reduced lunches and keeping those students fed is a summertime mission.
Students from any El Campo family can get free breakfast and lunch from ECISD, temporarily at Myatt Elementary, 501 W. Webb, until next week when the program moves to Northside Elementary, 2610 Meadow Lane.
“We’re still offering meals to anyone under 18 on campus, the meals just can’t leave campus. You don’t have to show an ID, just show up for a meal. We’re not currently (selling meals for adults),” Food Service Director Nick Hockstra said, adding “(The meals are) a USDA nutritional standard meal. Our menus varies depending on what we have, breakfast is usually cereal or a hot item with milk offered and canned or fresh fruit. Lunch is a hot item or a sandwich with milk and a vegetable.”
Youngsters are free to pick up both meals, provided they’re on-time, with breakfast from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. during the day.
Doors are open for anyone younger than 18 and food is being prepared for large numbers.
“(Our turnout) varies week to week depending on the program, theres no maximum, we’re set up to feed anyone that needs a meal,” Hockstra said, at their peak the summer program was dispensing almost 800 meals a week.
Supper isn’t on the menu this year, however. “The district isn’t running an after-hours program, so we can’t run an evening program. Summer school programs are just in morning and afternoon, so that’s when we provide meals,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.