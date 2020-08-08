An El Campo man is in custody, and the mother of his children wanted by police, eight months after their daughter’s face was posted by the National Center for Missing And Exploited Children.
The five-year-old little girl is reportedly now in Child Protective Services care where her four-year-old brother has been since January. Neither child has been harmed.
A CPS investigation into the welfare of the two children started the police case which ultimately led to the parents’ decision to leave El Campo with two children in tow.
The parents, El Campo Police Sgt. Jennifer Mican said, were apparently trying to avoid CPS and allegations of failure to provide a proper home for the two children.
“The boy was found first (in January) while they were still in El Campo,” Mican said. “The second was in Victoria when police were dispatched to a disturbance at a motel.”
A CPS order had been issued when that May 8 argument took place, so the girl was seized.
“There were no warrants for anybody at the time,” Mican said, adding the children were the concern. “They were in danger being in their (the parents’) possession.”
Both children were then interviewed and warrants for abandoning or endangering a child - criminal negligence and family violence were issued against Johnny Albert Barrientes, 37, of 225 Duckett and Tiffanie Perteet, age and address unavailable.
Barrientes was arrested Tuesday without incident in Refugio County and transferred to the Wharton County Jail on local warrants for endangering a child and family violence. Processed, he posted $22,000 in bonds and was released Wednesday.
Perteet’s whereabouts remain unknown. Anyone with information about where she can be found should contact either the El Campo Police Department at 979-543-5311 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477.
Callers to the Crime Stoppers Tip Line do not have to give their names and may qualify for a cash reward.
(0) comments
