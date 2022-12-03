Safety check post Uvalde

Six months after the Uvalde massacre, school districts have been moving toward increasing their safety presence by both upgrading hardware and increasing training for both staff and students.
El Campo has approved over $500,000 in total for adding shatter resistant film to campus glass, building crash walls at both Hutchins and El Campo Middle School and replacing campus doors and locks on all campuses.
“We are on schedule with everything that we presented and the ideas gained from the community meetings. We have completed several projects like safety film, door locks, hardware removal, false walls and lock down drills. We are still wiring and working on other safety infrastructure, such as panic buttons, door alarms, vape sensors just to name a few. The greatest challenge has been time and some of the materials have been hard to get due to shortages,” Demetric Wells said.
Increased security camera access for both district security and law enforcement is a long-term project the district is planning for, although it has also been slowed by supply chain delays.
El Campo ISD had created an advisory board for school security that contained various administrators, parents and emergency responders that have been suggesting polices for the district to implement, and their first round of suggestions for the El Campo Guardian Program, a program where individuals certified through the school board could carry firearms on campus in some capacity.
“We are going to make some recommendations to the board regarding the guardian program, we are exploring some of the costs associated with the program. How it would look in (El Campo), process for qualification. Still a long way to go on this though, we will definitely know more after the next board meeting” Wells said
Despite being a smaller district, Louise ISD has been moving forward with their own school security measures.
“I think we are ahead of the expectations set down by the Governor/State as we have already completed most of what they have on their list ... The challenges are always related to money. Thankfully, this time they are sending money with their mandate. Louise ISD is expecting $200,000 toward our safety grant. Additionally, we are trying to find a way to ensure our metal detectors provide appropriate information to keep unauthorized weapons out of school,” Garth Oliver said.
Louise ISD has just approved a panic button system that would allow staff members to call for help in case of danger by pressing a button on a card attached to their lanyard. The district is also spending security funding on repairing and extending fencing around the campuses.
