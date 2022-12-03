Safety check post Uvalde

Six months after the Uvalde massacre, school districts have been moving toward increasing their safety presence by both upgrading hardware and increasing training for both staff and students.

Six months after the Uvalde massacre, school districts have been moving toward increasing their safety presence by both upgrading hardware and increasing training for both staff and students.

El Campo has approved over $500,000 in total for adding shatter resistant film to campus glass, building crash walls at both Hutchins and El Campo Middle School and replacing campus doors and locks on all campuses.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.