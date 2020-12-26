City Arrests
Violence, weapons
Jermaine Thomas Collins, 43, of 411 Fourth in Eagle Lake was arrested at 3:19 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22 for violation of a bond or protective order after police were summoned to Ripple Drive in response to a disturbance. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail.
City Incidents
Property
Police are investigating the theft of about $100 cash from an apartment in Vallejo Properties, 1610 S. Mechanic, between 1 and 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21.
A 50-pack of lottery tickets were stolen from Midway Texas Convenient Store/Gas Station, 1110 Palacios, causing an estimated $500 loss. The theft took place sometime between Aug. 18 and Dec. 22 when it was discovered and reported.
County Jail Bookings
Violence, weapons
Javier Raul Contreras, 19, of 7 Serena Dr. was arrested by Wharton police at 9:03 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21 on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as well as El Campo warrants for no driver’s license and failure to appear.
Christoper Lee Trevino, 35, of 6306 FM 1300 was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 11:43 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21 for assault.
