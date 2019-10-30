Center and other components of our local government,” Sladek said.
Sales tax rebates have put almost $3.8 million into El Campo’s budget this year, up almost $300,000 from 2018.
Of the 1.5 percent rebated to El Campo, most is folded into the General Fund for operating expenditures with one-sixth re-directed to the City Development Corporation of El Campo for economic development.
The El Campo economy has shown gains 26 of the last 31 months.
Throughout 2018, El Campo sales tax rebates were up about 9 percent in comparison to 11 percent in 2017. Prior to that, sales tax rebates had fallen for several years.
Other Wharton County Reports
Wharton County’s rebate was up 7.85 percent in October. For the calendar year, the county’s rebate on a half percent of sales tax levied is down 1.81 percent from last year.
For 2018, sales taxes were up just .43 percent. The county finished 2017 up 11.6 percent from 2016.
The city of Wharton’s check dropped 13.57 percent this month.
The city is down 3.08 percent for the year. In 2018, the city’s rebates were up 6.38 percent. In 2017, the town’s rebate dropped 4.8 percent.
East Bernard’s rebate rose 14.28 percent in October. For the calendar year, that city’s rebates are up 13.22 percent.
The city’s rebates were up 20.9 percent in 2018.
