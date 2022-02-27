County honors OEM chief, set for movie night

Monday will be Andy Kirkland Day in Wharton, an honor commissioners are set to make official when they gather that morning.
Kirkland, the Office of Emergency Management chief, officially retires on Tuesday, March 1, although he’s already been drafted to serve as a deputy in the department.
Hurricanes, ice storms and the pandemic have been just a few of the events Kirkland has faced during his 25 years of service.
Chief WCSO deputy Russell McDougall takes over the service with Debbie Cenko remaining as a deputy.
County leaders are being asked to approve March 18 as the Wharton Lions Club Movie night on the Courthouse Square from 6 to 9 p.m.
(0) comments
