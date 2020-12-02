City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Edwin Gordon Daniels, 45, of 311 Greely was arrested at 12:04 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27 for possession of drug paraphernalia as well as warrants for violating a promise to appear, no seat belt and two counts of driving while license invalid. Processed, Daniels was held two days and then released with credit for time served.
Justin Dupree Jones, 21, of 409 E. Dahlgren in Wharton was arrested at 12:28 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27 for possession of marijuana after being stopped in the 700 block of North Mechanic. Processed, he was sent to the Wharton County Jail. Once there, he posted a $750 bond and was released the dame day.
John Patrick Wearden Jr., 31, 50 S. Pecan in Glen Flora was arrested 3:41 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27 for unsafe speed and driving while intoxicated second offense after being involved in a minor crash in the 1400 block of Wright. Processed, he was transferred to county jail. Once there, he posted $2,750 in bonds and was released the same day.
City Incidents
Property
Burglars struck in the 100 block of West Fourth between 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24 and 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25. A Vizio television, Sony VCR and tattoo machine were stolen from a home. Loss is estimated near $500.
Diners absconded without paying the $111.89 bill at Los Cucos Mexican Cafe, 805 E. Jackson, around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating the violation of a protective order in Vallejo Properties apartments, 1610 S. Mechanic, on Thursday, Nov. 26.
A disturbance was reported at Pin High Sports Bar, 104 E. First, around 11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
John David Dixon, 48, of 280 Castlewood in Livingston was arrested by Precinct 2 constables for possession of a controlled substance and open container at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Noe Hernandez Sierra, 43, of Holm Road in Bay City was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 10:04 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25 for driving while intoxicated second offense.
Omar Zavala, 34, of 7611 Lana Lane in Wallis was arrested by Precinct 2 constables at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25 for possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence and a warrant for family violence with injury.
Rodger Rodriguez, 38, of 2343 CR 407 was booked at 8:21 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27 on warrants for possession of 4 or more ounces of marijuana and two counts of possess of a controlled substance.
Casey Lee Molina, 36, of 301 Hoover in Edna was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 7:33 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29 for possession of marijuana and manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance more than 4 grams.
Property
Celestina Camacho, 59, of 900 Ave. J, Apt. 506, in Bay City was booked at 8:41 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25 on a Brazoria County warrant for theft.
Victor Canelo, 29, of 804 Olivia was arrested by WCSO at 8:20 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27 for criminal mischief. Processed, he posted an $1,800 bond and was released the next day.
Violence, weapons
Macauley Tyler Vera, 27, of 2531 CR 356 was booked at 5:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27 on a warrant for violating a bond or protective order. Processed, he posted a $3,500 bond and was released the same day.
