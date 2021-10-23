The Wharton County Maintenance Department supervisor was arrested last week on a stolen vehicle charge following a traffic stop.
Greg Ricky Palmisano, 55, of Boling, was arrested on a Beaumont Police Department warrant unauthorized use of a vehicle at 8:33 p.m., Oct. 14.
A Beaumont PD spokesperson did not return calls by press time.
The Wharton County Commissioners Court hired Palmisano by a unanimous vote in May to replace Paul Shannon, who retired Dec. 31, 2020.
In November, Palmisano’s salary was raised to $50,000.
“His arrest was the result of a traffic stop that was made by one of our patrol deputies,” Wharton County Sheriff’s Department Capt. B.J. Novak said. “There were no other charges filed as a result of the traffic stop.”
Palmisano posted a $5,000 bond Oct 15 and was released.
County Judge Phillip Spenrath said Palmisano is on leave pending a determination by the Wharton County Commissioners Court. The court next meets on Monday, but no action items related to him or the maintenance department appear on the agenda.
