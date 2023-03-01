GILBERTO VELA

Former elementary principal and Hispanic Education Project founding member Gilberto Vela, died last Thursday.

 unknown

Former elementary principal and Hispanic Education Project founding member Gilberto Vela, died last Thursday.

Vela had spent 40 years in education, over half his career in Kingsville, with his last 17 years serving as principal at Myatt Elementary School.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.