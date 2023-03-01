Former elementary principal and Hispanic Education Project founding member Gilberto Vela, died last Thursday.
Vela had spent 40 years in education, over half his career in Kingsville, with his last 17 years serving as principal at Myatt Elementary School.
Vela was involved as a founding member of the Hispanic Education Project, helping make the program what it is today.
“He earned respect by being a mentor with a gentle voice and a stern look. He spoke with wisdom and knowledge and although, he wasn’t afraid to speak his mind, he spoke for the betterment of others. We would often laugh because he would tell me ‘it’s not going to make a difference if you don’t speak up’. Mr. Vela made a huge difference by speaking up for his beliefs, education, respect and family,” HEP organizer Mary Arredondo said.
Vela was close friends with many HEP founding members and volunteers.
“HEP is about to celebrate its 30-year anniversary and he was a charter member with me. I knew him for about 40 years, if not more,” HEP President Bobby Perez said. “He was a good man. He came from another community. Some people that come into a new community decide to leave, Vela was an exception. He chose to stay and it made a world of difference.”
With HEP, Vela worked with charity outreach, providing student scholarships and collecting funds for the El Campo library summer literacy projects several times through the years.
Vela was involved in his community through his outreach, his work as Myatt’s principal and his time at church.
“He was very committed to St. Robert’s (Catholic) Church. He was the kind of individual that, if what he was doing was positive for the community, he would expose himself to whatever would happen,” Perez said.
“I can honestly say he was a true leader that took an interest in making things better for everyone.”
Gilberto’s late wife, Gloria, has a tree planted in front of the Myatt campus by the pick-up line dedicated to her after she died in 2008 after a battle with cancer. Both Velas helped plant trees and lay flower beds that still brighten up the Myatt campus.
