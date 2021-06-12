Biennial city commission appointments and a request to expand a local subdivision are among the items the El Campo City Council will tackle at its Monday meeting.
Council will consider the appointment of the municipal court judge position, which is currently filled by Judge Michelle Roy. Council appoints the municipal judge position every two years, and Roy has served in the position since 2016.
Also on the agenda is the appointment of a city health officer and board of health. The city health officer position is currently held by Dr. Brooke Radley Dorotik, a physician at El Campo Memorial Hospital/Mid Coast Medical Clinic, and the position is selected in two-year terms. The city Health Inspector, Liz Staff, and City Manager Courtney Sladek are current members of the board of health along with Dorotik.
Council will review other appointments for city commissions and boards, including the City Development Corporation, Planning and Zoning, Keep El Campo Beautiful, Housing Authority and more. Council will consider approving a request from Hacienda Services, Inc. for a 5-lot plat, or land use plan, at the intersection of Sam and Palacios streets to add lots to the Sam Street subdivision. Before council discusses the request, a public hearing will be held on the topic where members of the public can speak.
The land, located north of Lilly street and South of Alice Avenue, is currently unoccupied and located next to single-family homes in an R-2 or mixed residential zone. The new lots would cover about 0.8 acres.
Hacienda’s request went before the Planning and Zoning Commission on May 19 and was approved in a unanimous vote.
City staff recommends council approve Public Management, Inc. to provide administration services for handling the about $2.9 million in coronavirus relief funding El Campo will receive through the American Rescue Plan Act. Should council award Public Management the contract, they would receive $85,000, or about 3 percent of the funding. The remaining funds will be used for city infrastructure improvements.
At the meeting, council will be saying goodbye to a city first responder after decades of hard work and also welcoming the newest members of the El Campo police force.
Paramedic Ben Altenhoff is retiring after 40 years of service in El Campo. Joining the El Campo Police Department this month are Patrol Officer Hunter Buell, who is currently training with the department, and Deandra Gallegos, who starts on June 21.
Also on the agenda:
• Council will consider hiring audit firm BrooksWatson & Co., PLLC for a two year contract after previously seeking bids for services. The cost of the contract would be $27,500 for fiscal year one.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on June 14 at City Hall, Council Chambers, 315 E. Jackson.
