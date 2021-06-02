El Campo residents gathered to honor those who served Monday as part of Memorial Day observances.
American Legion
Craig-Harris Post 251
The names of West Wharton County veterans who died since Memorial Day 2020 were recited by Legion Chaplain Rick Marik. These are not men who died in battle, but rather those who served. Most went on to live a long life after their service, some draftees, some volunteers during times of conflict.
Each of these 26 men were Legion members, Marik said, and had the post’s Honor Guard offer the final military salute. These funeral honors include draping the coffin in a U.S. flag with its later ceremonial folding and presentation to a loved one “from a grateful nation,” to the fired 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps, the bugle’s wail signifying the end of duty.
The 2020 dead are (in the order read): Warren Witcher, Jarrell Nohavitza, Virgil Michaelson, Donald Nohavitza, Harold Bishop, Bobby Langston, Edward Ondrias, Doug Mackay, James Park Christenberry, Lawrence Socha, Paul Feagan, Alois Korenek, Raymond Poncik, Felix Martinez, Walter Schoellmann, Alvin Cerny, Fred Prihoda, Terry Busby, Leroy Kruppa, Jerry Bilicek, Rueben Guerra, Larry Young, Lawrence Shimek, William “Bill” Payne, Timothy Bodungen and Raymond Drlik.
El Campo
Community Cemetery
Focused on just one plot of hallowed ground, volunteers there offer their salute each year to all interred who once wore the nation’s colors.
Some date back to the World War I service, and, as is typical with an older cemetery maintained through the decades only by volunteers, others may have been lost to time as headstones sink or become too weather beaten to read.
Volunteer Cathy Ceasar Williams read the cemetery’s list to the small crowd gathered there, urging people to let organizers know if a name was left off the list, one which includes Marine Lance Cpl. Johnnie Ceasar one of El Campo’s last servicemen to be killed in the line of duty (please see related story).
The El Campo Community Cemetery list as read was: Howard Alexander, Elliot James Allen, Richard Allen, Elmo Baldwin, Henry C. Baldwin, Ollie Baldwin, Frankie L. Barnes, Isaac Barnes, James Baylor, David Bell, William Bell, Zeb Bennett, Floyd Bishop, Samuel Blackwell, Floyd Brigham, Johnnie Brigham, Allen Brown, C.H. Brown, Don Carter, Walter Carter, Elnathan Ceasar, Johnnie Ceasar, Henry Charleston, Ike Charleston, Ernest Chestnut, Tommy Curry, Clyde Edward Jr., Elroy Edison, Artie Ellis Sr., Willie Lee Ellis, Horace Fisher, Franklin Flagg and Morris Calvin Flagg.
Moses Gary Sr., Moses Gary Jr., Sam Gaskin Sr., Joe Gipson, Volly Gipson, Will Gipson, James Glenn, George Grant, Raymond Grant, Edward Herring, Lee Marshal, Byron Greely, Eugene Harris, Ellis Hempbill, Edgar Holmes, Charlie Moses Hopes, Lee Hopes, Hayes Jackson, Ray Allen Jackson, Wesley Jackson, Ira Johnson Sr., Louis Johnson, Randy Kirby, Melvin Kuntl, Jenkins Lacey Sr., Jesse Lilly Sr., Lee Marshal, LaFayette Martindale Jr., Elroy McAfee, J.B. McAfee, George Miller, Ricky Miller, Warren Miller, Oliver Murray, Albert North, Howard Perkins, Merlin L. Poindexter and Merlyn Pendelton.
Albram Richie, Wayne Monti Porter, Alvin Richie, Samuel Robinson Sr., Samuel Rucker, Lester Saddler, Archie Schooler, Elmo Schooler, Linda Simmons, Solomon Smith, Roy Smooth, Chester Sodia, Cleo Stevenson, Claude Stewart, Mathew Taylor, Edward R. Thornton, Joseph Thomas Tones, Rochester Tones, Willie (WA) Turner, Rudolph Ware, George Williams, Joe Louis Williams, Lawrence Williams Sr., Rodger (Ray) Vernon, James Glen and Edward Thornton.
