Opening a smoke shop or vehicle repair store just got tougher in El Campo, and concerns remain over the already existing ones.
Cleaning up those businesses, Planning Director Krystal Hasselmeier told council, would be up to code enforcement and could assist with beautification, handling issues like tire storage, for example. Those ordinances, however, would need to be enforced, a virtual battle cry of long-time District 2 Councilwoman Gloria Harris.
Harris was the lone dissenting vote as council approved ordinances requiring new smoke shops or mechanics to seek a special use permit after ensuring it was in the correct zone and before opening doors.
There are no restrictions on liquor stores and they were not included in the SUP restrictions.
To get an SUP, the would-be business owner would have to apply for the permit and appear before the Planning & Zoning Commission. Once the P&Z rules on what it feels is appropriate – limiting the types of products displayed in front windows or the direction a garage bay faces, for example – the business would have to go before city council for final approval.
“The P&Z intends ... for a case-by-case basis,” Hasselmeier said.
District 4 Councilman John Hancock Jr. called for council to take action to limit existing business as well. “I recommend an amendment for Real Estate or if there is a change in ownership, it is no longer permanently grandfathered,” he said.
Harris agreed, “What do we do with these?” she asked. “The grandfathered (businesses) are already not complying. How do we go back and fix them?”
The answers are time and ordinances, according to City Attorney Ronny Collins. “It’s a grandfathered use, you can’t make them change,” he said, adding other ordinances can be enforced or if the business undergoes extensive renovations or shuts down for an extended period it can be kept from re-opening.
“It takes a long time. This is a step in the right direction,” Collins said.
The City of Wharton does not have zoning and thus does not restrict most businesses from locating in most areas. Only hard industry has restrictions upon it there.
