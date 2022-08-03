Houston last stop for EC high-speed police chase

A 51-year-old El Campo man led police on a three-county, high-speed chase last week rather than stop for a traffic violation.
Law enforcement agencies from El Campo to Houston engaged in the 63-mile pursuit. No injuries were reported although an El Campo cruiser was damaged when it rolled over a spike strip on U.S. 59.
Now, Juventino H. Sanchez, 51, of 606 Doris faces a single felony count of evading arrest with a vehicle. Taken into custody at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, he posted a $45,000 bond at the Wharton County Jail and was released Wednesday, July 27.
Officers first spotted Sanchez’ vehicle shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 25 in the 600 block of West Norris, pulling quickly out of a private driveway.
The vehicle then ran the stop sign at West Norris and Avenue I heading south on Avenue I, per the police report.
Officers continued their effort to stop Sanchez’ vehicle, but the driver refused, traveling multiple roadways before reaching U.S. 59 and heading north with two El Campo police units in pursuit.
The Wharton County Sheriff’s Department staged at the CR 452/U.S. 59 area and deployed a spike strip which the suspect vehicle was able to evade.
One El Campo police unit was not as lucky, rolling over the tire shredding device.
“The additional unit continued the pursuit to the Kendleton area where he then terminated the pursuit. County units and DPS units continued the pursuit into the Harris County where the suspect was eventually taken into custody,” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban said.
The stop took place at U.S. 59 and Hillcroft where the Sanchez reportedly surrendered.
No contraband was found in the vehicle and it is unknown why Sanchez opted to flee police. He now faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted and up to a $10,000 fine.
