Houston last stop for EC high-speed police chase

A 51-year-old El Campo man led police on a three-county, high-speed chase last week rather than stop for a traffic violation.

Law enforcement agencies from El Campo to Houston engaged in the 63-mile pursuit. No injuries were reported although an El Campo cruiser was damaged when it rolled over a spike strip on U.S. 59.

